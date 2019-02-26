Home | News | Winful Cobbina Hoping KF Tirana Continue Their Impressive Run

Winful Cobbina Hoping KF Tirana Continue Their Impressive Run

Dan Soko

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Winful Cobbinah is delighted after scoring to help his side to secure a 2-1 win against KF Skenderbeu in the Albanian.

The KF Tirana forward has been impressive in the Tirana shirt since joining the club.

"It was an important and highly motivating victory for us. We are in a good spirit and this victory helps us, even more, to continue with this championship," he said

"It's a big boost for us ahead of the derby against Partizan this week, where we hope to win.

"What's important for us is the fact that we are on the right track and we are doing our best to increase our ranking position.

"It was a plus for me to have scored and I hope to score against Partizan as well."

The Ghanaian has now made 19 appearances so far this season with 14 starts and has managed to score twice.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

