Ghana’s Fastest Human To Be Launched On March 15

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President of Ghana, is expected to be the special guest of honour at the launch of this year’s GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human on March 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It will be the second time a high profile government official has launched the competition after it was earlier launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human is an annual sprint competition targeted at unearthing sprint kings and queens to represent Ghana at the next Olympic Games.

Already, the competition has unearthed some talents such as Hor Halutie, Desmond Aryee and Edwin Gadayi, among others, who have all participated in various competitions, including the Commonwealth Games in Australia last year.

The Founding president of the competition, Reks Brobby, said he was grateful to the vice-president for accepting to launch the competition, noting that “we are very grateful for the support and endorsement”.

He envisaged a more exciting but keen competition this season, with auditioning for finalists set to commence in April.

Brobby, who competed in the 4x100m relay in the 1984 Olympic Games, said he was convinced there still abound talents in the country who were yet to be discovered and promised to ensure that all potential sprinters were unearth and their talents horned.

The ex-Ghanaian sprinter, who commenced the seven-year talent hunt in 2013, expressed satisfaction with what they had been able to achieve so far but remained confident that they were on course to produce sprinters for the 2020 Olympic Games.