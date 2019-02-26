Nii Odartey Lamptey Shares Pictures Of His Beautiful Twins

Former Black Stars striker, Nii Odartey Lamptey has shared photos of his beautiful twin daughters who are growing too fast.

The two who bear the resemblance to their father and do not need any DNA to be classified as real daughters of the man who suffered a broken heart after it turned out that three children from his previous marriage turned out not to be his.

Reports has emerged that Odartey Lamptey was impotent for which reason the wife cheated on him to bring forth the three children from their 21-year-old marriage that hit the rocks.

It would be recalled that embattled wife of former Anderlecht star in 2017 lost the right to a portion of his estate and other landed property after a High Court ruling.

Gloria Appiah committed ‘adultery’ when after giving birth to three children out of wedlock dragged the former footballer to court demanding 50% of his entire property.

The court presided over Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey in his ruling quashed the application of the complainant and directed that she vacates the 7-bedroom house of the defendant located at East Legon within 30 days.

DNA results revealed then 44-year-old never fathered any of his three children after 21-years of marriage in a chilling expose’ which marked a dramatic end to the relationship.

Lamptey has insisted he never asked his estranged wife to sleep with other men to get pregnant for him over claims he was ‘impotent’.