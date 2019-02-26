Dreams FC Boss Pledges To Overcome Challenges

The Executive Chairman of Dreams Football Club, Mr Kurt Okraku, has described the current state of Ghana football as a challenging period, with multiple effects on the operations of clubs.

He said in spite of the hiccups, Dreams FC had been very innovative in putting up measures to assuage their predicament, and also provide a windfall to keep the club afloat.

“Dreams FC has been built on clear business lines; we do admit that competitive football helps the adrenalin levels of the players, for which reason they are able to perform better, but without organised football Dreams FC has always thrived”. Mr Pkraku told Graphic Sports Online

Mr Okraku confessed that the period between the suspension of competitive football from June last year to date has been a very challenging one.

“Clearly, it has had multiple effects on whatever we are doing as a football club, and as a football administrator but we have been very positive”, he noted.

On how the players were coping with the situation, he said: 'Like what I said earlier, our mindset is a little bit different and when I say our mindset, it includes that of the players. Yes, we love competition; we want to be competitive and organised but we are also focused on the basis of adding value to the quality of talents we have and open up the international market for them”.

“So, yes, the players have been affected by lack of competition and also lack of continuous inflows from corporate Ghana and the FA if we were competing in the Premier League but we all understand the situation and we are making the best out of the situation”.

He revealed further that the Finnish coach who had been at the helm of affairs of the club was on course with some programmes to put the players in good shape as a way of putting value on their quality.

“Indeed, during this period, we have continued our programme of keeping the team intact. Our Finnish coach is still here working with the boys and we continue to have value with the quality of the players.

“During the same period we continue to open up the international market for our players. So we are still in business even though we still yearn for competitive football”, Mr Okraku added.