Sam George not fit to be MP for endorsing Azorka Boys – Wontumi

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched a scathing attack on Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram , Sam George for ‘endorsing’ vigilante group, Azorka boys.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman said the MP’s tacit endorsement of the vigilante group brings the name of Parliament into disrepute.

His comment is in reaction to the Sam George’s description of the Azorka boys as a community development group.

He explained that, “I witnessed the commissioning of a borehole project by the Azorka boys that had been done based on community engagement in that area.”

Sam George added: “So for me I’ll not call them a vigilante group.”

In a rebuttal, Chairman Wontumi said Sam George peddled an obvious untruth because Azorka boys is a vigilante group.

“Sam George is a liar. I was very shocked when I heard him saying that the NDC doesn’t have vigilante groups when indeed they have endorsed these men and their actions. Everything he told the commission was all lies. His comment simply means he supports violence and is violent” he stated in Accra based Neat FM monitored by Adomonline.com.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called, could not fathom why a honourable MP would make such demeaning comment when the truth is crystal clear.

He called Sam George to resign as a matter of urgency because he does not deserve to be an honourable member.

