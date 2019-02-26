Nkana FC to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday ahead of Kotoko clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Nkana FC will arrive in Ghana on Wednesday

Nkana FC will arrive in Ghana on Wednesday ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Asante Kotoko

The Zambian side defeated Asante Kotoko by 3-1 at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe on Sunday in the first leg

The team will embark on their journey on Tuesday and arrive on Wednesday with a 38-man contingent according to Chief Executive Officer of the club Charles Chakatazya

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Charles Chakatazya is expecting a warm reception from their Ghanaian counterparts when they arrive in the country

"We are leaving Zambia tomorrow Tuesday and will arrive in Ghana on Wednesday with about 38 people

"Football in Africa is a uniting sport now, you become a family throughout Africa and so we expect everyone to behave same way"

"The football days where we were mistreating each other is long gone but for now we just need to be receiving each other well and treating each other well.

"So we are expecting the same treatment from Kotoko when we get to Ghana."

Asante Kotoko have already expressed their gratitude to Nkana FC for the warm reception given them during their stay in Kitwe ahead of the first leg between Nkana

Asante Kotoko have also indicated they will give same preferential treatment to Nkana in Ghana

Kotoko team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday.