LIVESTREAMING: Day 6 of Commission of Inquiry probing into Ayawaso West Wuogon violence

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emile Short Commission Soepplay videoThe three-member commission is headed by Justice Emile Short

Probing continues for the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry to ascertain the crux of issues pertaining to violent clashes that occurred at La Bawaleshie during the Ayawaso West Wuogon polls.

The three-member committee has been sitting since Thursday February 14 to probe into issues regarding the violent clashes that occurred at La Bawaleshie during the Ayawaso West Wuogon polls.

The Committee comprising Chairperson, CHRAJ Boss, Justice Emile Short, renowned law lecturer, Prof. Henrietta Bonsu as well as Patrick Acheampong have so far been ‘grilling’ various parties connected with the subject including National Security and Interior ministers, Top Police officials, Media personalities, Political party executives, Heads of the National Security secretariat among others.

Justice Emile Short ahead of the probing noted that the commission won’t be restricted to only the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence although the evidence expected will be confined to it.

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, Ayawaso West Wuogon and Colonel Michael Opoku, Director of Operations for National Security Secretariat made some quite interesting revelations at Monday's sitting.

Sam George will continue the process today and Ayawaso West wuogon MP, Lydia Alhassan is scheduled to appear before the committee this morning for questioning.

Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori, Director of Operations for Accra Region, Citi FM’s Bernard Avle and Paul Adom-Otchere of Metro TV are also likely to testify before the committee

Watch a livestream of the program here:

[embedded content]

