Kitchen stool video was used to blackmail me - Sacked headmaster speaks

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

The sacked Headmaster of Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey has revealed that the leaked tape involving him and a student was used to blackmail him, MyNewsGh.com reports

Robert Sepey who has admitted being the one in the widely circulated video unleashing his unbridled libido on his former student on a kitchen stool in what has now been known as the infamous kitchen stool scandal, said the friend of girl at the centre of the whole controversy was behind it.

He confessed to a team of investigators constituted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to look into his conduct following the leakage of the tape to determine if it is not in variance with the professional ethics of the service when he appeared before them and was subsequently fired.

Robert Sepey who spoke to Kofi TV in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored about the incident, revealed how some persons tried using the video to blackmail him and when he could not meet their monetary demands they leaked it into the public domain.

“We decided to record, watch it and after delete it. The memory chip belonged to Priscilla and she wasn’t aware the video was still on it. Her brother requested to use the card and that was where he saw the video and showed it to his friends.

This resulted in me being blackmailed by one of his friends and when I failed to heed to his request, he shared the video”, he added.

