Tokyo 2020: Black Meteors to start camping on Wednesday ahead Gabon clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana’s U23 side the Black Meteors will commence camping on Wednesday at the M-Plaza Hotel in Accra ahead of the clash with Gabon.

The Ghanaian Olympic Team will host Gabon in Accra on March 22 in the final phase of the AFCON U23 qualifier.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited 24 home-based players to start camping at the M-Plaza Hotel to start preparations while the foreign based players will join few weeks to the game.

The team will start training at the El Wak Stadium in Accra on Thursday morning.

Deputy coach Michael Osei will lead the team’s training as they commence camping in the absence of head coach Ibrahim Tanko who is currently on a Black Stars assignment in Europe.

Ghana swept aside Togo in the first stage of the qualifier with a 5-2 aggregate score line to set the clash with Gabon.