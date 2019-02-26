Home | News | CAF CC: Kotoko defenders are getting complacent – Isaac Amoako

CAF CC: Kotoko defenders are getting complacent – Isaac Amoako

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kotoko TeamIsaac Amoako is unhappy with the Kotoko defenders

Dreams FC goalkeeper Issac Amoako has blamed complacency as the reason for Kotoko’s defensive woes.

According to the former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, complacency on the part of the defenders has made communication with their goalkeeper difficult in many instances.

Amoako believes that the goals the Porcupine Warriors have conceded in recent times is as a result of the break in link between the goalkeeper and the defenders, which he thinks is as a result of complacency.

“I think the defenders are getting complacent which is breaking the link between the keeper and his defenders and that’s is costing the team now.

“Football is a team work. And every team has departments. We have goalkeeping departments, defensive department and attacking departments. If one departments do not work, it affect the whole team,” he told Space FM in Sunyani.

“Looking at Kotoko, all the departments are functioning well. Felix is doing well no doubt about that. But it’s some small lapses that is affecting the team and I hope the technical team will sort it out,” he added.

Kotoko have conceded 9 goals and scored 8 goals in the Confederation Cup so far.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Leaders Visit Spio-Garbrah

February 26, 2019

Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!