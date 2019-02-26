CAF CC: Kotoko defenders are getting complacent – Isaac Amoako

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Isaac Amoako is unhappy with the Kotoko defenders

Dreams FC goalkeeper Issac Amoako has blamed complacency as the reason for Kotoko’s defensive woes.

According to the former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, complacency on the part of the defenders has made communication with their goalkeeper difficult in many instances.

Amoako believes that the goals the Porcupine Warriors have conceded in recent times is as a result of the break in link between the goalkeeper and the defenders, which he thinks is as a result of complacency.

“I think the defenders are getting complacent which is breaking the link between the keeper and his defenders and that’s is costing the team now.

“Football is a team work. And every team has departments. We have goalkeeping departments, defensive department and attacking departments. If one departments do not work, it affect the whole team,” he told Space FM in Sunyani.

“Looking at Kotoko, all the departments are functioning well. Felix is doing well no doubt about that. But it’s some small lapses that is affecting the team and I hope the technical team will sort it out,” he added.

Kotoko have conceded 9 goals and scored 8 goals in the Confederation Cup so far.