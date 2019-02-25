Enugu Rangers shot stopper Nana Bonsu eyes Black Stars call up

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Nana Bonsu has set his sight on Black Stars called up

Following an amazing performance for Enugu Rangers, goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has set his sight on Black Stars called up.

Nana Bonsu has been keeping the post for the Nigerian side in the CAF Confederation Cup and also in the Nigerian Professional league.

His magnificent display has been applauded by many with the players himself insisting he is ready for Ghana’s senior national team.

“I’m ever ready to be called into the Black Stars because my performance is better. I’m in good shape now,” he told Space FM

Nana Bonsu has been superb in his club’s Confederation Cup campaign.