Ignore false Mahama donation to Atiku – Mogtari

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Mahama Speaks E942Former President John Mahama

The office of former President John Dramani Mahama has denied claims that the NDC flagbearer has sent money to a candidate in Nigeria’s presidential elections through Mr. Julius Debrah, his former Chief of Staff.

The story according to a statement signed by Mr Mahama’s aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, is attributed to the Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC.

Abronye DC is alleged to have stated in a statement that Mr Mahama, ahead of the Nigerian presidential and legislative elections, donated $1.5 million to support the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

But Mr Mahama’S office has described the allegation as “unfortunate and fake.”

“President Mahama as an advocate of democratic consolidation has principles that do not allow him to interfere in the elections of any country. President Mahama has not interfered in the Nigerian elections in anyway and believes that any outcome of the Nigerian elections must be an expression of the free will of the Nigerian people,” the statement said adding that “President Mahama has sent no money to any candidate in Nigeria, and Mr Julius Debrah, his former Chief of Staff has not been anywhere near Nigeria as alleged by the news story.”

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

