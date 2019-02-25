Mahama not financing any Nigerian candidate – Joyce Bawa Mogtari to UTV

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama

The office of former President John Mahama has described as falsehood a story by UTV that former President John Mahama provided financial help to a candidate in the Nigeria elections.

According to Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to Mr. Mahama, the television station made no effort at contacting Mr. Mahama before putting the news item on air.

“UTV is circulating a deliberately concocted story claiming that former President John Dramani Mahama sent money to a candidate in Nigeria’s Presidential Elections through Mr. Julius Debrah, his former Chief of Staff.

“The TV station has made no effort to attempt a verification of the false claim it attributes to one Abronye DC, an NPP serial caller,” a statement from Mr. Mahama’s office said.

It added: “President Mahama as an advocate of democratic consolidation has principles that do not allow him to interfere in the elections of any country. President Mahama has not interfered in the Nigerian elections in anyway and believes that any outcome of the Nigerian elections must be an expression of the free will of the Nigerian people.

“President Mahama has sent no money to any candidate in Nigeria, and Mr. Julius Debrah, his former Chief of Staff has not been anywhere near Nigeria as alleged by the news story. It is unfortunate that such a fake story coming from the fevered imagination of a party apparatchik should be given credence by a respected media house”.