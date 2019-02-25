Home | News | Hearts coach Kim Grant praises players after ST Nettey Cup win

Hearts coach Kim Grant praises players after ST Nettey Cup win

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Hearts V DreamsHearts defeated Dreams FC 2-1 to lift the ST Nettey Cup

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has praised his players after they secured the ST Nettey Cup with a 2-1 victory over Dreams FC on Sunday.

Striker Joseph Esso opened scoring after nine minutes into the game and added the second after 35 minutes.

Dreams grabbed a consolation goal in the 65th minute courtesy Patrick Arthur, who scored from the penalty spot.

"I have only been here for two months and look at what the players have achieved through hard work, it is a long term project, process and we are working on it and this is the early part but we will see when the cup competition starts," he said

“At the moment it is step by step, game by game and I am trying to get the boys working together and have that winning mentality and so far so good and i hope that it continues.”

"We are looking at the future as well and when the window opens we will try and strengthen the team as well."

Kim Grant was appointed as head coach in November last year following the departure of Henry Wellington.

For more news, go to myjoyonline.com

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!