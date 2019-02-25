Home | News | Committee to set up roadmap for NC Special Competition

Committee to set up roadmap for NC Special Competition

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

PerryDeputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Perry Okudzeto

A committee chaired by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Perry Okudzeto has been set up to come up with a roadmap to enable the proposed special competition by the Normalisation Committee to come off.

This is the outcome of a meeting between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture as well as the NC and the Ghana League Clubs Association to resolve the impasse between the two bodies over the organisation of the special competition.

Sports Minister, Issac Kwame Asiamah and Alex Agyekum, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee, on Monday, met the two parties and successfully mediated, paving the way for the two sides to agree that the competition is held.

As part of the agreement, a committee was set up to set out the roadmap for the competition which will be held at a date to be announced soon.

Other members of the committee are Mr. O.B Amoah, MP for Aburi and the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Madam Lucy Quist, the Vice President of the Normalisation Committee, Kudjoe Fianoo (Chairman of GHALCA), Kurt Okraku (representing the Premier League clubs), Randy Abbey (representing the Division One League clubs) and the acting General Secretary of the Football Association, Alex Asante.

The Premier League clubs and the NC have disagreed on a number of issues since the NC proposed the organisaion of the special competition, which is intended to bring back football activity on the local scene which has been put on hold since last June after the investigative expose, Number 12.

The disagreement has been over the financial details, payment of players as well as venues and fixtures for the competition among other things.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

