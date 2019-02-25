U-17 WWC: Ghana’s Mukarama Abdulai set for trials in Spain

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

2018 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup star Mukarama Abdulai has been handed a trial session by Spanish Segunda B side Deportivo El Ejido.

Abdulai, captain of the Black Maidens, was expected to have joined the club from 5 February to 31 March, 2019 but his visa has delayed.

A letter signed by Director General of El Ejido Francisco Javier Fernandez Jimenez read: ”We hereby address to you to request the necessary permits for the soccer player Abdulai Mukarama to make a visit to our soccer team to know our operation and facilities and to attend training games.

”We expect a prompt response. The costs of maintenance and accommodation will be borne by the club El Eljido 2012.”

Abdulai was top at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup with seven goals and also third best player of the tournament.

He recently picked up his two awards from the Ghana Football Association secretariat in Accra.