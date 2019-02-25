Augustine Okrah wanted by AshantiGold and Hearts of Oak

Okrah is available on a free transfer

AshantiGold and Hearts of Oak are chasing former Ghana Premier League MVP and top scorer Augustine Okrah, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

Okrah is available on a free transfer after leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC.

He has returned to the country and looks fit after recovering from an injury which sidelined him for months.

Okrah had a successful spell in Sudan with rivals Al Merreikh and Al Hilal.

But struggled at Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily and was forced to terminate his contract.