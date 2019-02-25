Home | News | Ex-Kotoko Frimpong Manso coach backs Kotoko to beat Nkana

Ex-Kotoko Frimpong Manso coach backs Kotoko to beat Nkana

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Kotoko TeamKotoko lost to Nkana on Sunday

Former Asante Kotoko coach Frimpong Manso has charged the club to avenge Sunday's defeat to Zambia's Nkana FC in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage when the two sides meet in the return fixture on March 3.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to host Kalampa at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchday four, a week after the first leg in Kitwe which ended 3-1 in favour of the home side.

The result has left Charles 'CK' Akonnor's side bottom of Group C with three points while Nkana, with six marks, sit top of the table.

"The defensive errors were too much and Kotoko opened the game too much. The centre-backs were also not protected because they suffered throughout the game," Manso, who also represented the Porcupine Warriors during his playing days, told Happy FM.

"Despite the errors, Kotoko played very well but the unnecessary errors at the back caused the team the defeat.

"I am very sure that Kotoko can beat Nkana FC in Kumasi."

On Sunday, Kotoko will have to do without influential captain Amos Frimpong who is to serve a one-match suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

"Kotoko should come back and correct their mistakes although they will lose Amos Frimpong [which will be a blow]," Manso opined.

Kotoko are hoping to be among the top two at the end of the group stage to secure qualification for the quarter-finals.

