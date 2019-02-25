'Mahama has no second chance to Jubilee House' - Razak Opoku

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Daniel Kaku

Founder of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Razak Kojo Opoku

Founder of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Razak Kojo Opoku has opined that former President John Mahama will not be given a second chance to go to Jubilee House as a president as God never allowed Satan to return to 'Heaven'.

Former President John Mahama was elected as the NDC's 2020 Flagbearer on Saturday, February 23, 2019 by over two hundred thousand NDC delegates across the country.

The former President whipped six other contenders in the flagbearer race with 213,443 votes, constituting 95.24% of the total votes cast across.

In a statement signed by CVM boss and copied to the media and indicated "Since God has not given a second chance to Satan and Demons to go back to Heaven to take their rightful place after their heavy defeat and fall, the Ghanaian Voters will never Vote a fallen John Mahama and NDC back to the Jubilee House".

The statement added "John Mahama has lost it the same way Satan lost it. The glory of God has departed from John Mahama and respectfully I think that Lordina Mahama should advise her 'hullicinating' and 'politically masterbated husband'."

Razak Opoku, therefore, told former President John Mahama and the NDC as a whole to forget about 2020 general elections.

He said Ghanaian voters would sent former President Mahama and the NDC into a pit.

He used the opportunity to tell Mrs. Lordina Mahama to advise his husband, former President John Mahama not to contest the 2020 general elections because Ghanaians are not going to for her husband.

Below is the full statement.

JOHN MAHAMA HAS NO SECOND CHANCE TO JUBILEE HOUSE LIKEWISE SATAN HAS NO SECOND CHANCE TO HEAVEN

The falling of Satan the Devil and his demons from heaven after their heavy defeat by Archangel Michael was very synonymous with the heavy defeat of John Mahama and NDC in the 2016 general elections.

Since God has not given a second chance to Satan and Demons to go back to Heaven to take their rightful place after their heavy defeat and fall, the Ghanaian Voters will never Vote a fallen John Mahama and NDC back to the Jubilee House.

John Mahama has lost it the same way Satan lost it. The glory of God has departed from John Mahama and respectfully I think that Lordina Mahama should advise her 'hullicinating' and 'politically masterbated husband'.

Ghanaian Voters embarrassingly voted against John Mahama in the 2016 general elections and there is absolutely no way Ghanaians will buy into John Mahama's unrepented and empty slogan of "I have learnt my lessons; I will not repeat the mistakes again".

A decorated monkey is still a monkey. A repackaged political armed-robber is still an armed-robber.

Incompetent delegates of NDC have once again elected incompetent John Mahama as the 2020 Presidential Candidate.

John Mahama and NDC should forget about 2020 general elections.

2020 is the judgement Day for John Mahama and NDC. Ghanaian Voters will send John Mahama and NDC into the politically bottomless pit.

Signed!

Razak Kojo opoku

CVM Founder and President