Ho Central NPP women organiser advocates for gender equality in decision making

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Doris Kaledzi

The Ho Constituency Women Organiser, Doris Kaledzi, has advocated for gender equality in the country’s decision making bodies.

She lamented that though women are naturally gifted to manage and get the best out of every situation, they contribute very little to decisions made with regards to the progress of the country.

“It is women who give birth, we nurture, we take are of the children so when it comes to politics, we can equally nurture and take care of the economy, social interventions and everything”, she said when at the launch of the Ho Central Women’s Wing over the weekend.

She added that “but when it comes to most of our decision making tables, you don’t see women there, you will see men rather making decisions which should have involved women most”.

Madam Doris Kaledzi explained the initiative to institute a women’s wing is aimed at nurturing and positioning women to “explore both the public and political spheres” to enable them occupy positions to contribute to decision making.

She mentioned members of the wing would also be trained to become NPP ambassadors in their respective societies to preach promises the Akufo-Addo-led-government has delivered so far.