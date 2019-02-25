Home | News | Akufo-Addo vigilante order: We’re are thinking about it – NPP Organizer

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ashanti Regional Organizer of the party, Mr. Francis Adomako

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will consider banning vigilante groups in the party after doing extensive consultations and analysis despite the President’s call for immediate action during his State of Nation Address, MyNewsGh.com reports.

According to the Ashanti Regional Organizer of the party, Mr. Francis Adomako the party has to do wider consultations before the President Akufo-Addo’s could be carried out.

“We will do deliberate consultations to know the pros and cons before we can disband those group”, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Lecturer disclosed to MyNewsGh.com‘s Ashanti Regional Correspondent

According to the soft-spoken lecturer, though the President Nana Akufo-Addo who is the leader of NPP has spoken but the party still has to meet before it will consider to ban vigilantism in the party.

“Though the President has spoken but we can just wake up and disband them”, Mr. Francis Adomako said.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself the Ghana Youth Arise for Peace has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to empower the various security agencies to deal with activities of vigilante groups.

The group while commending the President for condemning acts of vigilante groups, urged him to go beyond the public pronouncements and make available resources to the security bodies to curb the growing menace.

It also expressed its readiness to assist the government deal with any group of people whose action poses threat to the security of this count.

It would be recalled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week called on the country’s two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disband their vigilante groups or would be forced to do that himself through legislation.

In his State of Nation Address to Parliament, he observed that the issue of vigilantism has become a source of worry to Ghanaians indicating that the country’s security agencies will not look on unconcerned while these groups perpetrate various forms of violence.

“I have asked the leadership of the NPP to extend an invitation to the leadership of the NDC for such a meeting on vigilantism. The security services of the country will be on standby to assist this meeting.

If voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, then I will initiate legislation on the matter. Vigorous debate and the exchange of ideas should be the true basis of political dialogue and competition in our country, not the activities of party vigilante groups”, he warned.

