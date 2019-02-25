Top 5 fashion inspiration moments from Cookietee

The actress and TV host of Tales from the powder room turned a year older yesterday. And what other, way to celebrate her personality than to share some of her fashion moments?

Leave it to Cookietee to rock knee-legnth full leather skirt effortlessly with calf-length boots and a tee. Coupled with the gold antique backdrop and vintage car, iconic is certainly the right word for this moment.

Shirley chanelled her inner belle with this African inspired ball gown with gold embellishes.

Most women would deter from wearing horizontal stripes, (they say it makes one look fat!) but Cookietee isn't most women.

A tee, tutu and bowlers hat is the quintessential piece for a not so boring casual look.

Biker shorts and Camo red carpet look inspired by Cookietee.