Top 5 fashion inspiration moments from Cookietee

The actress and TV host of Tales from the powder room turned a year older yesterday. And what other, way to celebrate her personality than to share some of her fashion moments?
Leave it to Cookietee to rock knee-legnth full leather skirt effortlessly with calf-length boots and a tee. Coupled with the gold antique backdrop and vintage car, iconic is certainly the right word for this moment.
Shirley chanelled her inner belle with this African inspired ball gown with gold embellishes.
Most women would deter from wearing horizontal stripes, (they say it makes one look fat!) but Cookietee isn't most women.
READ ALSO: Fashion twist moments on the 2019 Oscars red carpet
A tee, tutu and bowlers hat is the quintessential piece for a not so boring casual look.
Biker shorts and Camo red carpet look inspired by Cookietee.
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article