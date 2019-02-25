Home | News | Implementation of RTI will cost GH¢750m – Report

Implementation of RTI will cost GH¢750m – Report

Dan Soko

The amount involves the setting up of an RTI Commission, funding for boards, administrative expenses, district administrative expenses, district office facilities and a head office.

The administrative staff cost at the head office in the first year was marked at GH¢651,968.22.

READ ALSO: Cabinet yet to approve RTI bill - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

For all the districts, the staff cost is pegged at GH¢91 million. These figures reduce year to year from 2018 to 2021.

The RTI bill when passed will create about 323 public sector jobs.

Currently, Parliament has put on hold the passage of the 22 year-old RTI Bill﻿. 

This comes after the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs received new proposed amendments to the Bill.

Parliament approved a motion to delay the implementation of the RTI till January 2020 when it is passed.

Earlier, the Minority kicked against the proposed transitional provision to delay the implementation of the bill.

They questioned the government for foot-dragging the passage of the RTI bill which was drafted 22 years ago.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Andah, proposed the amendment that the RTI should come into force 12 months from the date on which the Act is assented to by the President.

READ MORE: Police block journalists from Parliament over RTI bill

But the Minority said the media, civil society organisations and many Ghanaians had waited for the passage and implementation of the RTI for years.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!