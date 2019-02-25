Implementation of RTI will cost GH¢750m – Report

The amount involves the setting up of an RTI Commission, funding for boards, administrative expenses, district administrative expenses, district office facilities and a head office.

The administrative staff cost at the head office in the first year was marked at GH¢651,968.22.

For all the districts, the staff cost is pegged at GH¢91 million. These figures reduce year to year from 2018 to 2021.

The RTI bill when passed will create about 323 public sector jobs.

Currently, Parliament has put on hold the passage of the 22 year-old RTI Bill﻿.

This comes after the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs received new proposed amendments to the Bill.

Parliament approved a motion to delay the implementation of the RTI till January 2020 when it is passed.

Earlier, the Minority kicked against the proposed transitional provision to delay the implementation of the bill.

They questioned the government for foot-dragging the passage of the RTI bill which was drafted 22 years ago.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Andah, proposed the amendment that the RTI should come into force 12 months from the date on which the Act is assented to by the President.

But the Minority said the media, civil society organisations and many Ghanaians had waited for the passage and implementation of the RTI for years.