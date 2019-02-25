Nasty C shares a big toe deformity he's been hiding for years – watch

According to the rapper he was born with the toe defect and he was teased with it during his childhood days and that never made him feel comfortable about who he is.

READ ALSO: Moesha Buduong finally discloses she's had reconstructive surgery

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Nasty C, has mentioned that he has now gathered the courage to tell fans about it because he wants to encourage others to love themselves however they are too.

“If you got something that you are hiding from people because you are scared you might be judged picked on, laughed at, I understand what it’s like and it’s ok to be afraid too,” he said.

Nasty C's Toe

The rapper emphasized that he isn’t sharing his biggest insecurity for any validation because he has actually accepted himself and loves himself just the way God made him.

Nasty C has been wearing socks very often, even when he is wearing slides just for the purpose to hide his toe which he even kept as a secret from his girlfriend. However, he says he isn’t going to hide that gain.

Watch video below