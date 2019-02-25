Former Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama likely to be Mahama's running mate – ASEPA

This was made known by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA).

According to a survey conducted by the pressure group, Johnson Asiama was in pole position to be picked ahead of former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, Joshua Alabi, Professor John Gatsi, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast and former Education Minister, Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman.

Mahama over the weekend was overwhelmingly endorsed by the delegates of the NDC to lead the party to victory in 2020.

He polled 213, 487 representing 95.23 percent of the total votes cast to topple the six other contestants. A former vice chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, came in a distant second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of total votes cast and was followed by second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin who had 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes.

Goosie Tanoh obtained 2,091 votes (0.93%), Sylvester Mensah, formerly with the NHIA polled a paltry 934 (0.42%) votes with former Trade Minister Ekow Spio-Garbrah garnering 1,447 votes representing 0.65%.

Nurudeen Iddrisu came last with 520 votes representing 0.23% of the total votes cast.