Former Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama likely to be Mahama's running mate – ASEPA

Dan Soko

This was made known by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA).

According to a survey conducted by the pressure group, Johnson Asiama was in pole position to be picked ahead of former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, Joshua Alabi, Professor John Gatsi, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast and former Education Minister, Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman.

ASEPA

Mahama over the weekend was overwhelmingly endorsed by the delegates of the NDC to lead the party to victory in 2020.

Former President John Mahama

He polled 213, 487 representing 95.23 percent of the total votes cast to topple the six other contestants. A former vice chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, came in a distant second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of total votes cast and was followed by second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin who had 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes.

Goosie Tanoh obtained 2,091 votes (0.93%), Sylvester Mensah, formerly with the NHIA polled a paltry 934 (0.42%) votes with former Trade Minister Ekow Spio-Garbrah garnering 1,447 votes representing 0.65%.

ASEPA poll

Nurudeen Iddrisu came last with 520 votes representing 0.23% of the total votes cast.

ASEPA poll

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

