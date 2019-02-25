Odartey Lamptey shames ex-wife who cheated on him with photo of his daughters

The photo shared by sports journalist, Saddick Adams SportsObama shows the girls bear the resemblance to their father.
Odartey’s story is a painful one because he fathered three children with his ex-wife for 21 years only to find out they were not his real kids after a DNA test, leading to a divorce.
A school of thought had claimed the man was impotent for which reason the wife cheated on him to bring forth the three children from their 21-year-old marriage that hit the rocks.
It would be recalled that embattled wife of former Ghana and Anderlecht star Nii Odartey Lamptey, in 2017 lost the right to a portion of his estate and other landed property after a High Court ruling.
The court presided over Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey in his ruling quashed the application of the complainant and directed that she vacates the 7-bedroom house of the defendant located at East Legon within 30 days.
DNA results revealed then 44-year-old never fathered any of his three children after 21 years of marriage in a chilling expose’ which marked a dramatic end to the relationship.
Odartey Lamptey went into another relationship with movie star Ruweida Yakubu. And has been blessed by God with two lovely girls.
