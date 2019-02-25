Home | News | Odartey Lamptey shames ex-wife who cheated on him with photo of his daughters

Odartey Lamptey shames ex-wife who cheated on him with photo of his daughters

Dan Soko

The photo shared by sports journalist, Saddick Adams SportsObama shows the girls bear the resemblance to their father.

Odartey’s story is a painful one because he fathered three children with his ex-wife for 21 years only to find out they were not his real kids after a DNA test, leading to a divorce.

READ ALSO: Former President Rawlings 'directs' traffic at Prampram

A school of thought had claimed the man was impotent for which reason the wife cheated on him to bring forth the three children from their 21-year-old marriage that hit the rocks.

It would be recalled that embattled wife of former Ghana and Anderlecht star Nii Odartey Lamptey, in 2017 lost the right to a portion of his estate and other landed property after a High Court ruling.

The court presided over Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey in his ruling quashed the application of the complainant and directed that she vacates the 7-bedroom house of the defendant located at East Legon within 30 days.

Odartye

READ ALSO: John Mahama leads the NDC again; what next?

DNA results revealed then 44-year-old never fathered any of his three children after 21 years of marriage in a chilling expose’ which marked a dramatic end to the relationship.

Odartey Lamptey went into another relationship with movie star Ruweida Yakubu. And has been blessed by God with two lovely girls.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!