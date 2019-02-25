Home | News | Nigerian billionaires, Dangote and Otedola clamour for a stable political economy after presidential election

Nigerian billionaires, Dangote and Otedola clamour for a stable political economy after presidential election

Dan Soko
  • Nigerian billionaires say the electoral process was peaceful.
  • Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola call for stable political economy.
  • Femi Otedola says peaceful elections are critical for the business environment.

Nigerian business leaders, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola over the weekend clamoured for a stable political economy after the country's presidential elections.

The two leaders also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful election.

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote who voted at his Olosa/Tiamiyu Savage 010 Polling Unit in Victoria Island, Lagos, said the process was well conducted.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group

The process has gone very well and very peaceful and I have not seen where people are fighting.

“The anxiety is there and people are anxious about getting it done... expecting who is going to be their president and members of National Assembly.”

He commended the electoral body for credible polls, asserting that peaceful elections are critical for the business environment.

Also, the oil magnate Femi Otedola, Chairman of Forte Oil Nigeria Plc who performed his civic duty at his Adeyemi Lawson/ILU Drive Polling Unit 026 lauded the electoral process.

Otedola who visited the polling unit alongside his daughter, Ifeoluwa, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, said the electoral system was key to guaranteeing a stable political economy.

DJ Cuppy and her father Femi Otedola, have encouraged registered voters to go and exercise their franchise to help shape the future of Nigeria. [Instagram/cuppymusic]

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced presidential election results from 11 states out of 36 states and Federal Capital city, Abuja.

Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 7 states while his main challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar won 4 states.

The results of other states are yet to arrive at the International Conference Centre (ICC), venue of the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!