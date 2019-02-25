Home | News | NC Special Competition to start soon as Stakeholders dialogue

NC Special Competition to start soon as Stakeholders dialogue

Dan Soko

Key stakeholders involved in the organization of the Special Competition by the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, February 25, 2019 met to discuss the roadmap towards the abandoned competition.

The meeting attended by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Isaac Asiamah and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture was to help iron out all differences and to clear the path for the competition to begin soon.

Present at the meeting were members of the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association, Ghana League Association and representatives from division one and premier league clubs.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Perry Okudzeto, a roadmap will be put forth by the Normalization Committee after the committee has had further engagements with all stakeholders.

“Announcement on the date of commencement of the special competition will be communicated soon” the statement read.

The Special Competition by the Normalization Committee forms part of measures by the committee aimed at reviving competitive football in Ghana after months of inactivity.

The competition which was originally supposed to begin on January 26, was postponed 3 times before the eventual cancellation due to disagreements between the Premier League clubs and the Normalization Committee.

