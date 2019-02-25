NDC primaries: Rawlings congratulates Mahama

The former President Jerry John Rawlings has congratulated the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for his victory in the presidential primaries.

The former President, John Jerry Rawlings a statement congratulated other candidates for conducting themselves throughout the process and for accepting the election results in a mature and good-natured manner.

The National Democratic Congress held its presidential primaries last Saturday, February 23, 2019, where John Mahama emerged victorious with 95.24% of the vote, leaving six others to squabble over less than 5% in a poll that involved about 330,000 NDC voters.

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama also stated that nothing will prevent the NDC in winning power in 2020.

In his congratulatory message, Rawlings urged the grassroots to work together to re-embrace the NDC's core principles in a bid to carve a positive message and image for the party.

Statement below:

Congratulations to former President J. D. Mahama on his election as the presidential candidate of the NDC.

My congratulations also go to all the other candidates for the dignified manner they conducted themselves throughout the process and for accepting the results in a mature and good-natured manner.

While congratulating ourselves as a party for a relatively smooth process, we have to remember that this is only the first step of the task to convince the larger Ghanaian electorate.

I urge the candidate, the party leadership and all the grassroots to work together to re-embrace the NDC’s core principles in a bid to carve a positive message and image for the party.



Issued by:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)

