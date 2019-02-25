The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the 2019 presidential election currently being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, February 25, 2019, PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, said the party has evidence of several electoral misconducts committed to favour President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, "Our collation centres have the original results from all the polling units in the country. That is from where are going to reclaim our results.

"The results are incorrect and unacceptable to our party. Officials of the APC working with INEC have decided to alter results to affect our people. This must now be resisted by every well-meaning Nigerian.

"INEC must live up to its responsibility. They are under pressure. We have the facts and when the time comes, we begin to release them."

According to the results announced by INEC in Abuja at the time of filing this report, President Buhari has won in Ekiti, Osun, Kwara and Nasarawa while the PDP's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has only won in Abuja.

