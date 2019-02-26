Home | News | Gov't Secures GH¢20m To Complete Bolga Regional Hospital Project

Gov't Secures GH¢20m To Complete Bolga Regional Hospital Project

Dan Soko
Gov't Secures GH¢20m To Complete Bolga Regional Hospital Project

The Minister for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, says the government is committed to completing and equipping the three-phase ultramodern Bolgatanga Regional Hospital by March 2020.

According to him, the project which has stalled for several months due to lack of funding will be executed through a Ghc 20 million loan facility.

226201910609 wbreuhgtto govttocompleteandequipbolgaregionalhospitalforuse1

The Mahama administration cut the sod for the construction of the hospital in 2014 with a $12 million loan facility from the Saudi Development Fund.

The project, which was expected to be completed in eight months' time, was awarded to Messrs Bedrock ventures limited and supervised by Saudi consulting services.

226201910609 osjvm0x442 govttocompleteandequipbolgaregionalhospitalforuse3

But the final phase of the project has stalled due to lack of funding. During a two-day working visit to the Upper East Region, the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu said cabinet had approved a loan for the completion of the project by the first quarter of 2020.

“Monies that were allocated for the construction got exhausted and the contractor had to leave site because the government could no longer pay him. They finished with phase two and what is in the process now is phrase three and some more civil works will have to be done”.

226201910610 rwnyqdcp53 govttocompleteandequipbolgaregionalhospitalforuse2

“I am anticipating that by close of 2019 we may have come to commission the facility but even if the funding delays, by March 2020 we would have commissioned the facility.”

The facility when completed will decongest the existing facility.

It is also hoped that it will provide an opportunity for training of staff and attract more doctors to increase the doctor-patient ration in the region which currently stands at 1:25,000.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

Eric Bekoe Faces Prince Tagoe…In A Special Kotoko-Hearts Clash

February 26, 2019

Why Kotoko Slipped In Zambia

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!