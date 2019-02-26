Home | News | Short Commission Finally Allows Sam George To Screen Video

Short Commission Finally Allows Sam George To Screen Video

Dan Soko
Sam George

Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George has finally been granted the opportunity to screen a video before the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry.

It would be recalled that on Monday, February 25, Mr. George pleaded severally with the Commission to screen his video but was not allowed to do so.

After initially giving his evidence verbally, he made passionate appeals to the Commission to allow him screen the video he had brought with him to support the testimonies he had given.

He was virtually snubbed by the Commission and its lawyer for more than an hour.

“I am requesting humbly that I will be allowed to walk through the sequences,” he said whilst making demands for him to show the video.

But reappearing before the Commission today, the Justice Short granted his wish.

He went on to screen the video to the Commission and narrated what happened at each stage.

He told the Commission that the video was pieced together from footages from Citi TV, JoyTV and UTV.

According to him, he brought the video because there were claims that some of the men in Khaki were not armed.

He stated that the video was shot after the shooting incident at the residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong and after the assault on the man he (Sam George) had claimed had been killed in his own house, saying the video contains 8 or 9 bits and pieces of footages.

He told the Commission the video may not follow the sequences of the happenings on the day but they are a true reflection of the January 31, 2019 ‘violent’ by-election.

Aside the video, he also showed still pictures of alleged assaults to the Commission.

Source: Daily Guide

Dan Soko
