NC Vice Chair Clarifies Meeting With Government And GHALCA

Mrs Lucy Quist, Vice Chairperson of the GFA Normalization Committee has thrown more lights on their with meeting with the Sports Ministry, the Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports and Culture as well as the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

On Monday, the three bodies met to discuss the way forward for Ghana football after the proposed special competition by the Normalization committee was cancelled.

After the meeting, it has emerged that a committee will be put in place to take over the competition.

Lucy Quist, however, took to her Facebook wall to explain the outcome of the meeting after report indicated the Ministry had set up a committee to take over the special competition from the Normalization committee.

Below is her statement on Facebook

Important correction, NC Special Competition:

News reports have suggested what sounds like a takeover of the NC special football competition. These reports are erroneous.

The facts of the matter are:

In light of the time left for normalisation, the Normalisation Committee pre-emptively suggested to parliament that a separate committee should run the tournament. The NC believes that football should be played but respectfully thinks a separate team should run the competition as the excessive delay means an excessive overrun of the tournament beyond the mandate period. A separate committee will create room for the NC to focus on completing its mandate. This approach was vindicated when representatives of Ghalca, Premier League and Division 1 indicated that they would still like a review of financials, regulations and tournament format before any competition is kicked off. The Minister embraced the NC’s suggestion, given the circumstances, as being in the best interest of football in Ghana.

I wish you a productive day.

