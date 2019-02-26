Home | News | AFCON U-23: Black Meteors To Begin Camping Ahead Of Qualifiers

AFCON U-23: Black Meteors To Begin Camping Ahead Of Qualifiers

Dan Soko
Ghana Black Meteors will begin their campaigning on Wednesday ahead of their AFCON qualifiers against Gabon.

The team will camp at the M-Plaza Hotel as the Meteors prepare to go face to face with the Gabonese in their qualification game for the AFCON U-23.

A total of 24 locally-based players selected by head coach Ibrahim Tanko are expected to start camping on Wednesday. The foreign-based players who have received call ups expected are to report I a few weeks.

Assistance of the Meteors, Michael Osei will commence the training with the players until head coach Tanko returns from duties with the Black Stars in Europe.

The Black Meteors defeated Togo 5-2 on aggregate in the first stage.

The players present will commence training on Thursday morning at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

Ghana will clash with the Gabonese on the 22nd of March in Accra.

Credit: footballmadeinghana.com

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi

