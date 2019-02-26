Home | News | CAF CC: Complacency Of Kotoko Defenders Is Causing The Team – Isaac Amoako

CAF CC: Complacency Of Kotoko Defenders Is Causing The Team – Isaac Amoako

Dan Soko
Isaac Amoako

Isaac Amoako

After Kotoko lost to Nkana FC in the CAF Confederations Cup, goalkeeper of Dreams FC, Isaac Amoako has laid Kotoko’s poor performance at the feet of the defenders.

Isaac Amoako, who is a former Kotoko goalkeeper, has blamed the Asante Kotoko defenders for being complacent on the pitch.

Amoako claims the complacency of the Kotoko defenders has resulted in a lack of proper communications between them and the goalkeeper leading to the current woes of the team.

According to Amoako, the link between the defenders and the goalkeeper has been broken due to their complacency resulting in the goals they concede.

He told Space FM in Sunyani: “I think the defenders are getting complacent which is breaking the link between the keeper and his defenders and that is costing the team now. Football is a team work and every team has departments. We have goalkeeping departments, defensive department and attacking departments.

“If one department do not work, it affects the whole team. Looking at Kotoko, all the department are functioning well. Felix [Annan] is doing well no doubt about that. But it’s some small lapses that is affecting the team and I hope the technical team will sort it out,” he added.

Asante Kotoko are currently bottom of Group C with three points in three games. They have so far scored eight and conceded nine.

Kotoko will face Nkana FC in the return leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi

