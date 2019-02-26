Home | News | Ghana To Know AFCON Group Opponents On April 12

Ghana To Know AFCON Group Opponents On April 12

Dan Soko

The Black Stars of Ghana will know their group opponents for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, April 12.

Africa's football governing body (CAF) have scheduled the said date for the official draw for the tournament in Egypt.

Ghana with a game in hand against Kenya are among 14 teams to have already confirmed their places in the competition.

The Black Stars together with host Egypt, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Madagascar, Tunisia, DR Congo, Uganda and Kenya have all booked their places.

Ghana, four-time Champions is the third country with most appearances in the competition having appeared 22 times, two short off Egypt who have made 24 appearances and one shy off DR Congo with 23 appearances to their credit.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his men will know their fate on April 12 when the draw is held in Cairo.

Ghana will host Kenya at the Cape Coast Stadium in the final group game.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

