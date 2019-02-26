Barcelona Will Not Extend KP Boateng's Loan Deal

According to Marca newspaper, FC Barcelona will not sign KP Boateng on a permanent basis at the end of the season due to his unimpressive performance.

The Ghanaian forward joined the Spanish La Liga side in the winter transfer on a six-month loan deal from US Sassuolo with €8m purchase option.

However, Catalans will not trigger the buy-option which means the 31-year-old will return to Italy at the end of his loan stint in July.

Boateng was signed to provide cover for Luis Suárez but has failed to earn the trust of manager Ernesto Valverde.

Since his arrival, the former AC Milan has made only two appearances for Barça, in the 2-0 Copa defeat away at the Sánchez Pizjuán and in the unconvincing 1-0 victory over Valladolid at Camp Nou, where he lasted an hour before Suárez was thrown on to add some impetus to the attack.

However, Coach Kwesi Appiah and the technical team of the Black Stars are monitoring the forward according to reports.