Brendan Rodgers Set To Quit Celtic For Leicester City

Dan Soko
Brendan Rodgers is expected to become Leicester City's manager after Celtic gave him permission to speak to the Premier League club.

The Northern Irishman, 46, took training on Monday but the Foxes are keen to install a successor to the sacked Claude Puel as soon as possible.

Rodgers has won seven domestic trophies out of seven in his time in Glasgow.

First-team coach John Kennedy is set to take charge of Celtic for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership trip to Hearts.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers cut short a BBC interview when asked about the Leicester vacancy after the champions' win over Motherwell on Sunday.

They are eight points clear of nearest rivals Rangers in the league as they chase an eighth successive title in all.

Rodgers, 46, has won two Scottish Premierships, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups since arriving at Parkhead in the summer of 2016.

They reached the group stages of the Champions League in his first two seasons but were knocked out in the third qualifying round by AEK Athens this term amid unrest between Rodgers and the Celtic board over a failure to strengthen the squad last summer.

Last week, they bowed out of the Europa League at the last-32 stage for the second successive season, losing to Valencia.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

