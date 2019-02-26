Dr Kofi Amoah Threatens To Resign As Normalization Committee President - Reports

According to Kumasi based Sikka FM, Chairman of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has threatened to resign over disagreements with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture.

After back and forth with the Premier League clubs about the proposed special competition, the Committee cancelled the competition and described the clubs as greedy, selfish and braggarts.

However, after a meeting with the Sports Minister last week, the Normalisation Committee was asked to apologize to the Premier League clubs but the interim Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association defied the order and rather explained their choice of words in describing the clubs.

However, on Monday, February 25, 2019, the Sports Ministry confirmed setting up a committee to set up the road map for the Special Competition which was earlier cancelled by the four-member committee after a meeting with the Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA], Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and the Normalization Committee.

Members who will be in charge of the committee include OB Amoah [Deputy Minister of Local Government], Kurt Okraku [Premier League clubs representative], madam Lucy Quist [Normalisation Committee], Kudjoe Fianoo [GHALCA chairman], Randy Abbey [Division One League representative], Perry Okudzeto [Deputy Sports Minister] and Ghana FA secretary Alex Asante.

Surprisingly, reports have emerged that Dr Amoah feels that the Parliamentary Select Committee is favouring clubs.

The Normalization Committee was instituted after the airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas last year June.

Top Ghana FA officials and referees were filmed engaging in bribery and corruption in their line of duties.

Football in the country was brought to a standstill after the Ghana Football Association was disbanded by FIFA.

The airing of the video led to former Ghana FA president, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi's lifetime ban by FIFA.

The mandate of the Committee is :

- To run the GFA’s daily affairs and co-operate with the task force once it has been set up by Fifa, Caf and the Government of Ghana;

- To review the GFA Statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of Fifa and Caf particularly article 15 of the Fifa Statutes;

- Once the GFA Statutes meets the requirements of Fifa and Caf, this Normalization Committee will organize and conduct the elections of the GFA Executive Committee on the basis of the revised GFA Statutes.

FIFA also specified the period of time during which the Normalization Committee shall perform its functions shall expire when all the above-mentioned tasks have been properly fulfilled but by no later than the 31st of March 2019.