Dr Kofi Amoah Threatens To Resign As Normalization Committee President - Reports

Dan Soko

According to Kumasi based Sikka FM, Chairman of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has threatened to resign over disagreements with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture.

After back and forth with the Premier League clubs about the proposed special competition, the Committee cancelled the competition and described the clubs as greedy, selfish and braggarts.

However, after a meeting with the Sports Minister last week, the Normalisation Committee was asked to apologize to the Premier League clubs but the interim Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association defied the order and rather explained their choice of words in describing the clubs.

However, on Monday, February 25, 2019, the Sports Ministry confirmed setting up a committee to set up the road map for the Special Competition which was earlier cancelled by the four-member committee after a meeting with the Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA], Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and the Normalization Committee.

Members who will be in charge of the committee include OB Amoah [Deputy Minister of Local Government], Kurt Okraku [Premier League clubs representative], madam Lucy Quist [Normalisation Committee], Kudjoe Fianoo [GHALCA chairman], Randy Abbey [Division One League representative], Perry Okudzeto [Deputy Sports Minister] and Ghana FA secretary Alex Asante.

Surprisingly, reports have emerged that Dr Amoah feels that the Parliamentary Select Committee is favouring clubs.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

