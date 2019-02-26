Home | News | Kotoko has over-achieved in Africa this year - OB Amoah

Kotoko has over-achieved in Africa this year - OB Amoah

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Kotoko TeamKotoko have lost two of their 3 games in the group stages of the Confed Cup

The Member of Parliament for Akuapim South in the Eastern Region, Honorable O.B Amoah is proud of Asante Kotoko’s performance in the CAF Confederation Cup insisting they have over-achieved in the competition.

According to the former deputy sports minister, the Porcupine Warriors have exceeded expectations after reaching the group stages of the CAF Conferderation Cup despite the lack of competitive football in Ghana.

Kotoko lost to Nkana FC in Zambia on Sunday after another impressive display away from home.

Hon. O.B Amoah revealed a number of MP’s who are supporters of Kotoko have formed a group that is contributing to provide its own quota in support to the club.

“I think Asante Kotoko has over-achieved in Africa this year and we're happy judging from the circumstances our football is going through,” he told Sikka Sports.

“Currently, there's a "Kotoko Sponsors Group" made of MPs who are Kotoko fans and are ready to back the club,” he added.

The record Ghana Premier League champions are expected in Accra on Tuesday after the game against Nkana in Kitwe.

Asante Kotoko will next Nkana in Kumasi in the fourth round of games in group C.

