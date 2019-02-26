'You kill a man in his own house' comment an assumption – NDC MP

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

The Commission of Inquiry into violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has heard the testimony of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP who claimed a man was killed in the chaos.

NDC MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Dzata George, explained that he had assumed the man was dead because he was lying motionless. He also assumed the house in which the injured man in a white-shirt lay was where he lived.

That is how come he was stumping up and down the La Bawaleshie polling station, screaming, “you kill a man in his own house.”

That comment went viral as some media networks relayed unverified information that the violence had claimed at least one life.

Providing his testimony at the Emile Short commission in Accra, the NDC MP said he witnessed the shootings while standing by the residence of his party’s parliamentary candidate in the by-election, Delali K. Brempong.

While with a SWAT team that had engaged an agitated crowd, he heard several gunshots and took to his heels.

After seeing a man lie motionless, he would later hear a woman identified as a deputy NDC National Womens’ Organiser Maame Efua screaming “they have killed him! They have killed him!”

The NDC MP said putting the motionless man he saw and the testimony of a frenzied, wailing Maame Efua he believed the man was dead.

He told the Commission in the moment of political violence, he took refuge in an uncompleted building with other frightened Ghanaians.

Sam George, who was later assaulted, explained there was no time for him to verify that there had been a fatality during the shooting.

The NDC MP said he has found that the man he believed was dead was in fact alive, “thank God” and is a cousin to the deputy NDC National Women’s Organiser.

The violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election recorded 15 injuries, some from gun shots. Nine persons have been arrested but no one has been prosecuted.

