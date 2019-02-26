Home | News | 'You kill a man in his own house' comment an assumption – NDC MP

'You kill a man in his own house' comment an assumption – NDC MP

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Sam George WhiteMember of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

The Commission of Inquiry into violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has heard the testimony of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP who claimed a man was killed in the chaos.

NDC MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Dzata George, explained that he had assumed the man was dead because he was lying motionless. He also assumed the house in which the injured man in a white-shirt lay was where he lived.

That is how come he was stumping up and down the La Bawaleshie polling station, screaming, “you kill a man in his own house.”

That comment went viral as some media networks relayed unverified information that the violence had claimed at least one life.

Providing his testimony at the Emile Short commission in Accra, the NDC MP said he witnessed the shootings while standing by the residence of his party’s parliamentary candidate in the by-election, Delali K. Brempong.

While with a SWAT team that had engaged an agitated crowd, he heard several gunshots and took to his heels.

After seeing a man lie motionless, he would later hear a woman identified as a deputy NDC National Womens’ Organiser Maame Efua screaming “they have killed him! They have killed him!”

The NDC MP said putting the motionless man he saw and the testimony of a frenzied, wailing Maame Efua he believed the man was dead.

He told the Commission in the moment of political violence, he took refuge in an uncompleted building with other frightened Ghanaians.

Sam George, who was later assaulted, explained there was no time for him to verify that there had been a fatality during the shooting.

The NDC MP said he has found that the man he believed was dead was in fact alive, “thank God” and is a cousin to the deputy NDC National Women’s Organiser.

The violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election recorded 15 injuries, some from gun shots. Nine persons have been arrested but no one has been prosecuted.

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

Eric Bekoe Faces Prince Tagoe…In A Special Kotoko-Hearts Clash

February 26, 2019

Why Kotoko Slipped In Zambia

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!