Home | News | Trade Minister has no respect for parliament - Minority fumes

Trade Minister has no respect for parliament - Minority fumes

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament Mps SmdThe Minister of Trade and Industry was expected to answer some questions about his sector

Minority Chief Whip in parliament, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has expressed worry about the outlook of Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng with regards to appearance in parliament.

Mr. Muntaka among other things is concerned about the fact that the Minister has failed on three occasions to show up and address questions from the house in parliament in the month of February.

Speaking on the floor of parliament Tuesday, the Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency accused Mr. Kyeremanteng of deliberately failing to appear in parliament because of his lack of respect for the Apex house.

Majority Chief Whip, Adjoa Safo however was quick to respond to the claims of her colleague. In defence, she noted that the Minister had prior to his absence, sent a letter to duly inform the august house about his inability to appear for questioning on those days.

In today’s case she said, the house had been informed by the minister that he could not make it to today’s sitting but that he would be present on Friday.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng was expected to appear before the house to answer questions regarding his sector. His failure to do so on all three occasions has raised a lot of questions among parliamentarians on the floor of Parliament.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

Eric Bekoe Faces Prince Tagoe…In A Special Kotoko-Hearts Clash

February 26, 2019

Why Kotoko Slipped In Zambia

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!