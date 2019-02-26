Trade Minister has no respect for parliament - Minority fumes

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Trade and Industry was expected to answer some questions about his sector

Minority Chief Whip in parliament, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has expressed worry about the outlook of Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng with regards to appearance in parliament.

Mr. Muntaka among other things is concerned about the fact that the Minister has failed on three occasions to show up and address questions from the house in parliament in the month of February.

Speaking on the floor of parliament Tuesday, the Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency accused Mr. Kyeremanteng of deliberately failing to appear in parliament because of his lack of respect for the Apex house.

Majority Chief Whip, Adjoa Safo however was quick to respond to the claims of her colleague. In defence, she noted that the Minister had prior to his absence, sent a letter to duly inform the august house about his inability to appear for questioning on those days.

In today’s case she said, the house had been informed by the minister that he could not make it to today’s sitting but that he would be present on Friday.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng was expected to appear before the house to answer questions regarding his sector. His failure to do so on all three occasions has raised a lot of questions among parliamentarians on the floor of Parliament.