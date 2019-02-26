Ghana Agribusiness Centre (GABC) introduces monthly seminar

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: agrictoday.com.gh

Ghana Agribusiness Centre offers tailor-made pragmatic consultations

In a quest to promote the involvement of the youths in the agricultural value chain to curb unemployment and to support and promote Ghana Beyond Aid, the Ghana Agribusiness Centre (GABC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and Business Development and Association of Ghana is to organize a monthly seminar under the theme ‘Demystifying the Building Blocks of Agribusiness, A Real Definition for Ghana Beyond Aid’.

The seminar, inter alia, is to string the youth development, thus creating an enabling environment by using the pioneers who are already in the Agric value chain influence and educate participants while promoting issues of national interest, that is ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’, and creating employment opportunities among the youth in the agriculture sector.

The seminar will be in the form of Masterclasses in which experts would share their knowledge and provoke healthy discussions in order to create the necessary strategies and plans in the Agric value chain to the participants.

According to Mr Prince Obeng, an executive member of Ghana Agribusiness Centre, the seminar is to build the capacity of entrepreneurs in the Agribusiness space. The GABC believe the development of the country could be achieved effectively if Agribusiness could be effectively and professionally explored in the country.

Ghana Agribusiness Centre offers tailor-made pragmatic consultations in the area of agricultural investment, research management, and operations. GABC inspires agricultural entrepreneurship especially among women and the youth through mentoring and incubation, internship placements for graduates, entrepreneurship training for start-ups and provision of general information on doing Agribusiness in Ghana.

Tentatively, the first seminar will come off at the Economic Department of the University of Ghana on 13th March 2018.