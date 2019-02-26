Winful Cobbinah delighted with form at new club

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Winful Cobbinah has scored in his last two matches

KF Tirana attacker, Winful Cobbinah says he is satisfied with his side 2-1 win against KF Skenderbeu in the Albanian.

The former Hearts of Oak forward is enjoying an extraordinary moment in the Tirana shirt since joining from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

"It was an important and highly motivating victory for us. We are in a good spirit and this victory helps us, even more, to continue with this championship," he said

"It's a big boost for us ahead of the derby against Partizan this week, where we hope to win.

"What's important for us is the fact that we are on the right track and we are doing our best to increase our ranking position.

"It was a plus for me to have scored and I hope to score against Partizan as well."

The Ghanaian has now made 19 appearances so far this season with 14 starts and has managed to score twice.