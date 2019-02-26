Don’t see Mahama as a 'walk over' in 2020 – Sammy Awuku warns NPP

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

Sammy Awuku, NPP National Organiser

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Sammy Awuku says NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama will not be treated as a “cheap” candidate in 2020.

According to him, the former president who will be seeking the return to the presidency will be a threat to the NPP after calling on his party members to desist from thinking that “Mahama will be a cool chop for the NPP”.

John Dramani Mahama, who lost the 2016 national elections to NPP’s Akufo-Addo, won the February 23 primary with a wide margin.

He obtained 95.24 percent of the total valid votes cast to beat six other contestants.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, February 25, 2019 - Sammy Awuku noted that the NPP will beef up its campaign strategy ahead of the 2020 election.

“We will work times two of what we did in 2016. We will touch on all what we couldn’t do and talk more on our achievement and what we are capable of doing for the country,” he said.