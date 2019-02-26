Firestone tyres re-launched in Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Bridgestone Corporation, the manufacturer of Firestone tyre brands, has re-launched its operations in Ghana after a change of distribution partner.

The comeback became possible through a partnership between firestone and Infinity Group, an international company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of infinity brand of tyres, batteries and allied automotive aftermarket services across West Africa.

The Sales Director in charge of Firestone brands in Middle East and Africa, Mr Stefano Sanchini, and the Managing Director (MD) of Infinity Group, Mr Arshdeep Chadha, jointly performed the re-launch of the product onto the Ghanaian market on February 18 in Accra.

Company’s strategy

Mr Sanchini told the Daily Graphic after the launch that the comeback was part of the company’s strategy to expand its business in Ghana and Africa in general.

“We have officially re-launched the Firestone brand in Ghana with our partner Infinity Group to deliver valuable and reliable yet affordable tyres to the market.

This is part of Bridgestone's strategy to re-launch the Firestone brand in the Africa market because we are very committed to this market,” he said.

On partnering with Infinity Group, the sales director explained that infinity was eternally committed to serving society with superior quality.

“It will fulfil our responsibilities decisively. As you reach for the future, the group will remain committed to its customers with innovative products,” he stated.

Asked whether the tyre manufacturer would consider setting up a factory in Ghana, he added, “At the moment, we do not have plans to set up industrial footprint in the country, instead, we intend to focus on growing our market share in Africa in order to be the leading tyre manufacturer focusing on superior product.”

Years of experience

Mr Chadha said Infinity would use its decades of experience in tyre and automobile aftermarket business to attract the interest of Ghanaians in Firestone brand once again.

He explained that the group was committed to delivering the best in products and services to its customers, and had remained in a leadership position in the West African automobile industry.

The group has professionally established and managed retail and service centres and an enviable sales network in the automotive industry with special focus on automotive tyres, batteries, auto parts such as brake-lining pads for trucks, lubricants, coolants and complete tyre repair products across Nigeria and Ghana. In Nigeria, the group offers innovative renewable energy solution to a wide spectrum of customers.

From one branch office in 1981, the MD stated that the group today could boast 14 branches across Nigeria and four in Ghana, supported by a chain of retail and service centres.

“A testimony of the faith reposed in Infinity, its services and its world-renowned brands include Firestone, Ceat, Techking, Riken, Infinity, Exide and Rema-Tiptop,” he added.

Unveiling of the tyres took place in a very well set conference room at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra in the presence of highly respected operators, corporate clients, tyre dealers from across the country, special dignitaries from Bridgestone and Infinity.