Election 2020: Names of 8 leading contenders for Mahama running mate pop up

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

John Mahama is yet to pick his running mate for the 2020 elections

Former President John Mahama was overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates of the party during their just ended flagbearership contest. Mr Mahama polled 95.24% of the votes cast beating his contenders Prof Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Nurudeen Iddrisu.

MyNewsGh.com is reliably informed that while it is not conclusive on who will be selected to partner Mr Mahama in the upcoming 2020 elections, none of his contenders will be under consideration for the position which will be expected to be named before the end of the third quarter this year, or later.

A deep-throat in the NDC told MyNewsGh.com some names that have tentatively come up for consideration for running mate include, in no particular order, Marrietta Appiah-Opong Brew, a former Attorney-General, Kwesi Ahwoi, Ghana’s former Agric Minister and High Commissioner to South Africa, Dr Johnson Asiama, a former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor; Mr Julius Debrah, a former Minister and the immediate-past Chief of Staff and Hannah S. Tetteh, a former Foreign Minister now U.N top Diplomat, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and Education Minister under the John Mahama administration.

Others include Dr Kwesi Botchwey who was Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission under Mahama and Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, MP and daughter of the Rawlingses.

Although Mr Mahama’s office has consistently denied MyNewsGH.com’s reports about the possible choice of Dr Johnson Asiama and Zanetor Rawlings for the 2020 race, trustworthy insiders say otherwise.

In July 2018, the former President John Dramani Mahama himself directly replied a MyNewsGh.com story about his consideration of former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama to partner him in 2020. Mr Mahama said it was untrue.

At the time, it was uncertain if Mr Mahama would run for the NDC flagbearership at all. Also reference was made to Zanetor’s age which was 39 at the time.

But despite the denial, MyNewsGH.com is reliably informed she is one of the names on the table.

While we will publish in the coming days a full breakdown of the strengths and weaknesses of the names that have come up so far, it is already clear that Zanetor’s father, Mr Rawlings is heavily against the possibility of one of the Ahwoi Brothers, Kwesi being chosen to partner Mahama in 2020.

The Former President made the highly suggestive statement in a tweet on October 15 2018. Mynewsgh.com confirmed the tweet was a reaction to ‘serious rumours’ that former President John Dramani Mahama intends to appoint Kwesi Ahwoi as running mate ahead of election 2020 when he wins the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race, which he has.

“Isn’t the Presidency too busy a place for hopefuls/running mates who spend a little too much time grooming their moustache and dyeing their hair?” Rawlings tweeted.

So far, all the Ahwoi brothers-Ato Ahwoi, Kwamena Ahwoi and Kwesi Ahwoi are solidly behind Mahama.

Ato and Kwamena used to be staunch allies of Mr Rawlings and played major roles in then PNDC government in 1980’s as well as the two constitutional terms led by President Rawlings in 1992 and 1996 respectively.

One of the Ahwoi brothers, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi shot a widely circulated video as Mynewsgh.com reported in endorsement of the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama as NDC’s flagbearer for election 2020 and against the NPP.

According to him, Mr. Mahama is experienced and “knows how to handle the stresses of leadership” making him the best person to lead the party in the next general election.

Prof. Ahwoi also described Mr. Dramani Mahama as someone who is composed and still remains true to the values of the NDC.

He explained further that having worked with Mr. Mahama, he is confident his candidature will ensure victory for the NDC.

“To me, John Dramani Mahama is the best man for the job, we need a steady and experienced hand, someone who can remain composed under the pressure of the campaign race and still remain true to the values of our great NDC.” he said.

“JM has been there, he knows what it’s about and how to handle the stresses of leadership. I have worked with him before. I was Minister when he was a deputy Minister, I watched him perform as President. To win 2020, I go for JM” he concluded.

In John Mahama’s victory speech as flagbearer of the NDC, he thanked the two Senior-most Ahwoi brothers for making it possible.

The NPP on the other hand is also likely to re-present Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia as one ticket for the 2020 election.