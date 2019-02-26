Home | News | Let's learn to resolve our crisis internally - Kofi Adams tells NDC

Let's learn to resolve our crisis internally - Kofi Adams tells NDC

Dan Soko

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kofi Adams CitiKofi Adams

Former National Organizer of the opposition NDC, Mr. Kofi Adams has asked members of the party to learn to resolve their party's crisis internally.

He says failure to do so will cause more problems for the party in the coming days as they prepare for election 2020.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Mr. Adams reiterated that when issues arise in the party, they should learn to use internal party mechanisms and channels to have them resolved before coming out to discuss them on variuos media platforms.

His admonishment comes in the wake of some internal fracas between the Greater Accra regional Chairman of the party, Mr. Ade Coker and Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George, has accused the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker, of being the root cause of the confusion that rocked the party’s presidential election in the constituency.

Sam George had earlier caused the voting process at Ningo-Prampram Constituency to come to a temporary halt.

Voters in the area who are supposed to cast their ballots in the presidential primary had to wait because of the confusion that marred the entire process.

Sam George had earlier threatened to prevent the voter register in the constituency from being used in three of the 92 registered branches.

A situation Mr. Adams feel can be resolved amicably else it will stagger the party as they prepare for elections 2020.

"When I was Organizer for the party, we resolved some of the issues in the Ningo-Prampram constituency at the national level. There were times we had to call some constituency and other regional officers to the national head quarters to resolve these crisis," he said.

"The party has organized a successful presidential primaries, why do they want to mar it with these petty problems . . . We need to rally behind our current elected leader who is the hope for Ghanaians and stop washing our dirty linens in public," he added.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

