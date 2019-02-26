Release your 'trash' galamsey video and I'll strip you 'naked' - Ken Agyapong dares Anas

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Ken Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Ken Agyapong has threatened to expose investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas following his documentary on illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Titled “Galamsey Fraud Part 1’’ the new documentary debuts on Wednesday 27 February 2019.

This latest piece by the Tiger Eye PI team, which is said to be more fascinating and revealing, shockingly uncovers top government appointees and security personnel who have since the inception of the menace appeared ‘innocent’ from these acts but are the backbone of the canker.

“We found some men who stabbed President Akufo-Addo in the back. Supposing, ‘the men’’ involved were as blameless as they parade themselves, the question, ‘’which people are responsible for giving lands to people to operate on?’’ still begs for an answer. The public would on February 27 find all the answers but for now” the trailer shows.

However the Assin Central lawmaker who is an ardent critic of the investigative journalist has threatened to release a video of Anas’ dealings in galamsey.

“Let Anas dare and show his video on galamsey, after that I will expose him and his bosses including senior journalists in this country on the way they have destroyed the land with galamsey. Seasoned journalists in this country are behind this galamsey thing” he said on Adom TV’s Morning show “Badwam” Tuesday.

Describing his new documentary as a ‘trash’, the outspoken NPP MP said he has evidence on the alleged galamsey dealings of the ace investigative journalist.

“Anas is not for NDC or NPP. He stands for money and destruction. He blackmailed NDC some years back and he wants to do same with NPP. He should bring it on; I will strip him and his bosses naked. I won’t allow him to destroy us and be powerful. I have evidence and will gladly show it and I will fight to my last breath to ensure that all these seasoned journalists are exposed” he stated.