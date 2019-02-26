Andre Ayew features in Fernebahce's 6-goal thriller against Besiktas

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew came off the bench to aid Fernabache in the 3-3 draw against Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

Nineteen-time champions Fenerbahce, who finished second last season, trailed to goals from home pair Gokhan Gonul and Burak Yilmaz after just 18 minutes.

Yilmaz added a penalty in stoppage time before Fenerbahce – who brought on former France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena and on-loan Swansea forward Andre Ayew at half-time – responded with three goals in 12 second-half minutes.

Miha Zajc started the fightback on 55 minutes, with Sadik Ciftpinar and Hasan Ali Kaldirim also netting past on-loan Liverpool keeper Loris Karius to complete an extraordinary turnaround.

Neither side managed to find a dramatic winner, despite almost 10 minutes of injury time.

Fenerbahce move up to fifth from bottom, a point clear of safety, while third-placed Besiktas remain eleven points adrift of leaders Istanbul Basaksehir